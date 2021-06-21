Stocks bounce back…Stuck on taxes…Unruly passengers

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Monday and clawed back most of their sharp loss from last week. The S&P snapped 1.4% higher as the initial jolt passed from the Federal Reserve’s reminder that it will eventually offer less help for markets. Oil producers, banks and other companies that were hit particularly hard last week made the biggest gains. High-growth tech stocks lagged. Shorter-term yields fell, and longer-term yields rose in another reversal from last week’s initial reaction to the Fed’s saying it may raise rates twice by late 2023.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators and the White House appear open to striking a roughly $1 trillion deal on infrastructure, but they are struggling with the hard part — deciding who will pay for it. As President Joe Biden jumps back into the talks this week, the question of where the money will come from looms large. Republicans are opposed to increasing taxes on corporations and the White House is opposed to letting the gas tax rise at the rate of inflation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president wants to see progress in the coming days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to raise awareness of the federal government’s new expanded child tax credit. The credit will start paying out monthly in July to families with children who are 17 years old and younger. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a recreation center in Pittsburgh on Monday as part of a broader push for the program in partnership with churches, schools and other organizations. The administration has launched a website at childtaxcredit.gov with details for potential recipients. Families could receive payments ranging from $3,000 to $3,600 annually per child.

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. Beverage maker Suntory plans to inoculate 51,500 people, including part-time workers and employees’ families. Toyota, Fast Retailing and Rakuten are among 3,500 companies that have signed up for the drive. Universities are eligible in the same program, and small businesses can sign up separately. Getting companies involved is finally helping rev up Japan’s rollout. About 6% of Japanese people are fully vaccinated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’’ In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’’ policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.