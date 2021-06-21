Stocks gain…Trash lawsuit settled…Spielberg and Netflix

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have posted solid gains in afternoon trading, following the market’s steep declines the previous week. Banks, which were hit hard last week, were among the biggest gainers. The S&P 500 was up 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.5% and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A decade-old lawsuit over the awarding of trash disposal contracts during the administration of a convicted former mayor of New Orleans has been settled. Waste Management of Louisiana had sued River Birch Inc. and its owners in 2011 over contracts involving the disposal of debris and trash following Hurricane Katrina. Trial was to have started Monday. Waste Management claimed that illegal campaign contributions to former Mayor Ray Nagin prompted Nagin to reverse his approval for the use of a Waste Management landfill.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — CNH Industrial says it expects its $2.1 billion purchase of a South Dakota company will give it an edge in innovating autonomous technology in agriculture vehicles. The Italian-American agriculture vehicle manufacturer says it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries Inc. headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for $58 per share. The transaction will be funded with available cash on hand,

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent disputes by failing to make the judges properly accountable to the president. Five conservative justices agreed that Congress had erred, but both conservative and liberal justices agreed on the fix. They concluded that a portion of federal law related to how the Patent Trial and Appeal Board functions can’t be enforced.

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker synonymous with big-screen enchantment, has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make multiple feature films per year for the streaming giant. The partnership announced today is a major get for the company that, amid increasing competition, brings perhaps the most beloved film director more officially into the streaming fold.