US stocks post solid gains…China steps up crypto ban

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are posting solid gains in early trading today, following the market’s steep declines the previous week. Bank and industrial companies, which were hit hard last week, are among the biggest gainers. At 10:42 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 47 points, to 4,214. The Dow was up 505 points, to 33,794. And the Nasdaq was up 69 points, to 14,100.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s biggest banks have promised to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban. Regulators appear to be worried that despite a 2013 ban on Chinese institutions handling cryptocurrencies, the state-run financial system might be exposed indirectly to risks. The four major state-owned banks and payment service Alipay promised to step up monitoring of customers and block use of their accounts to buy or trade crypto-currencies.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook is launching podcasts and live audio streams in the U.S. to compete with emerging rivals. Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook page last week. But podcasts and live audio have also been an outlet for racism, misinformation and extremist material. Live audio is especially difficult to moderate, compared with traditional social media posts. Facebook says its rules on abuse apply to live audio and podcasts and anyone can report offending material.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has tapped the carrier’s CFO Geir Karlsen as new chief executive. Today’s move comes a day after the board decided to immediately terminate its contract with CEO Jacob Schram. No reason was given for the change. Schram told Norwegian news agency that the firing “came as a great surprise to me.” Last month, Schram announced that Norwegian “has been saved,” and the ailing airline had struggled with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily says its board of directors has asked authorities to unfreeze some assets so that it can pay salaries. It says its board will meet again on Friday to decide if the newspaper will cease operations. Police last week arrested five top Apple Daily executives under the city’s tough national security law on suspicion of foreign collusion, searched its offices and froze $2.3 million worth of assets of three companies linked to the newspaper. It says if Apple Daily ceases operations, Saturday’s print edition of the newspaper would be its last.