World stocks mixed…Olympics allowing 10k local fans

Biz/Tech

BANGKOK (AP) — World markets are mixed today after a sell-off Friday on Wall Street gave the S&P 500 its worst weekly loss since February. In early trading in Europe, Germany’s DAX gained 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher. In London, the FTSE 100 inched up less than 0.1%. In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 closed 953 points lower and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures are 0.4% higher and Dow futures are 0.5% higher.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are negotiating whether to extend the state’s ban on evictions for unpaid rent. Both federal and California eviction protections expire on June 30. Newsom has proposed using federal coronavirus aid to pay off all the unpaid rent that people owe. But it will take time to distribute that money. Some tenant advocacy groups want the nation’s most populated state to extend eviction protections until the unemployment rate for low-wage workers reaches pre-pandemic levels. But the California Apartment Association says landlords can’t afford to wait much longer because many have gone without rent checks for more than a year.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Stonewall Inn’s owners say they won’t serve certain beers at the famous LGBT bar during Pride weekend to protest manufacturer Anheuser-Busch’s political contributions to some politicians who have supported anti-LGBT legislation. They say five companies advertise support during Pride but have also made contributions to anti-LGBT lawmakers. Anheuser-Busch says it supports candidates “whose policy positions and objectives support investments in our communities, job creation, and industry growth.”

BANGKOK (AP0 — Britain’s foreign minister is heading to Southeast Asia on a three-nation visit as his country looks to promote closer ties and trade with the region following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab’s trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore comes the week after Britain announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal with Australia, the first the country has negotiated from scratch since it left the EU.

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month. This goes against the country’s top medical adviser who has recommended the safest way during the COVID-19 pandemic is without any fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago. Japanese organizers have set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues. Officials says fans will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home after the event.