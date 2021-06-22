Market gains…Nursing home deaths…Used vehicle costs up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P closer to the record high it reached last week. The added 0.5%. The Nasdaq did a bit better, climbing 0.8%, with an assist from gains in several big technology stocks. Markets were relatively calm through the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said he expects recent increases in inflation to subside soon. Consumer prices jumped 5% in May compared with a year earlier, the largest increase in 13 years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog says that deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services inspector general found two devastating spikes eight months apart in the most comprehensive look yet at COVID-19′s toll among its most vulnerable victims. Investigators say there were more than 169,000 additional deaths last year among Medicare recipients in nursing homes. Also, cases and deaths among Asian patients tracked the more severe impacts seen among Blacks and Latinos.

DETROIT (AP) — High demand and low supply have driven up used vehicle prices so much that many are now selling for more than their original sticker price when they were new. The auto research firm Black Book found 73 models of 1- to-3-year-old vehicles with prices higher than the original sticker, even though they’re used. It’s all because of factory shutdowns last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide shortage of computer chips that have forced auto production cuts. Black Book Senior Vice President of Data Science Alex Yurchenko says used vehicle prices are up 30% in the past year. He says the high prices will stay until the chip shortage ends, and that date is unknown.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tobacco company Philip Morris says it will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York City to southwest Connecticut, bringing 200 jobs. The company said in a news release that the move was facilitated by the office of Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and the new headquarters is expected to open by next summer. The company also has offices in Switzerland and employs more than 71,000 people around the world. Philip Morris is the maker of Marlboro cigarettes. It says it aims to be a majority smoke-free company in terms of net revenues by the end of 2025.

DETROIT (AP) — Oshkosh Defense says it will make new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, creating 1,000 new jobs. The Wisconsin company says it will reconfigure a warehouse with features needed to do large-scale manufacturing. Parts supply companies are expected to create more jobs in the area. In February, Oshkosh Defense won the multi-billion-dollar contract to build the Postal Service’s next generation delivery vehicle. The company will build 50,000 to 165,000 van-like vehicles during the next 10 years. Production in South Carolina is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.