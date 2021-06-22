S&P nears record…More gun buys stopped…Laundry in space

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 is nudging closer to its record high, while the rest of Wall Street is drifting in mixed trading, as markets continue to calm following last week’s jolt from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher in afternoon trading and back within 0.3% of its all-time high set two Mondays ago. It had dropped as much as 2.1% from its record after the Fed said on Wednesday it’s begun making plans to eventually offer less support to markets.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s move to open an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust behavior in the digital ad tech sector is the bloc’s latest move to crack down on U.S. tech giants. The EU’s competition commissioner has fined Google billions in three separate cases involving various parts of the tech giant’s business. The commission has also taken antitrust actions targeting Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Records show the number of people stopped from buying guns through the U.S. background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales. The records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety and provided to The Associated Press show the background checks blocked nearly twice as many gun sales in 2020 as in the year before. About 42% of those denials were because the would-be buyers had felony convictions on their records.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — When U.S. law enforcement officials need to cast a wide net for information, they’re increasingly turning to the vast digital ponds of personal data created by Big Tech companies via the devices and online services that have hooked billions of people around the world. Data compiled by four of the biggest tech companies shows that law enforcement requests for user information — phone calls, emails, texts, photos, shopping history, driving routes and more — have more than tripled in the U.S. since 2015.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is teaming up with the maker of Tide to figure out how to do laundry in space. Currently, astronauts don’t clean their clothes. They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can’t take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them. NASA wants to change that. Procter & Gamble says it will send a pair of Tide detergent and stain removal experiments to the space station later this year and next.