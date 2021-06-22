Stocks mostly lower…Home sales down…Michigan open

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as traders wait for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s thinking on inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress today on the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In prepared remarks, Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s position that while inflation has accelerated recently, the Fed expect the effects to be transitory.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously-occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May, as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors says existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units. The string of sales declines comes after sharp gains last fall and through the winter, as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is fully open again. After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting today. Limits on indoor gatherings like weddings and funerals are gone. So is a broad requirement that the unvaccinated be masked indoors. Michigan is among the last states to lift capacity caps, which has frustrated the business community.

DETROIT (AP) — Oshkosh Defense says it will make new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service in Spartanburg, South Carolina, creating 1,000 new jobs. The Wisconsin company says it will reconfigure a warehouse with features needed to do large-scale manufacturing. Parts supply companies are expected to create more jobs in the area. In February, Oshkosh Defense won the multi-billion-dollar contract to build the Postal Service’s next generation delivery vehicle.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris International is moving its corporate headquarters from New York to Connecticut. The company said Tuesday the relocation will bring about 200 new jobs to Connecticut. The new office will include employees on the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions. Its operations center will stay in Lausanne, Switzerland. Philip Morris’ new headquarters are expected to be running by the summer of 2022.