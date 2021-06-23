Global stocks up…breaking up big tech…Italy tourism

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are higher today after the Federal Reserve chairman said U.S. inflation is likely to be temporary, helping to calm fears central banks might roll back stimulus to cool price increases. In early trading, shares in London are up. The DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris are down. In Asia, the Shanghai Index, the Kospi in Seoul and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed higher. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was little changed. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P 500 futures are higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee holds a public drafting session today on sweeping bipartisan legislation that could break up tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. It’s an initial step in what promises to be a long slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce Big Tech but don’t support revamping antitrust laws. The tech companies deny abusing their market power and warn that meddling in the market will hurt consumers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, the couple’s daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Vanessa Bryant, her surviving children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement notice Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles but terms of the confidential deal weren’t disclosed. In January 2020, the helicopter plunged into hills in fog while flying from Orange County, California to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County. Federal investigators blamed pilot error.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will stop publishing tomorrow after police arrested five editors and executives and froze $2.3 million in assets linked to the paper. The board of directors says its print edition and online edition will cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The widely expected move followed last week’s arrests. The paper’s closure comes as authorities crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s leader is pitching for tourists to start coming from the United States, Canada and Japan. In a speech to lawmakers today, Premier Mario Draghi noted that Italy has recently allowed people from those three countries to now come for tourism. They must be vaccinated, have certification that they have recovered from the illness or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entering Italy. Tourism accounts for 13% of Italy’s GDP, and many restaurants and hotels were closed for months.