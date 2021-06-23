Stocks drift

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is stuck in a holding pattern today. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading, hovering near its record high, after meandering between a modest gain and slight losses earlier in the day. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 are rising, with the biggest gains coming from companies that do best when the economy is healthy. Safer-play stocks like utilities are lagging behind.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel is pushing ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package. The drafting session by the House Judiciary Committee is an initial step in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September. New York-based Morgan Stanley is one of several big banks requiring employees to return to the office and also provide documentation of having received a coronavirus vaccine or making a formal declaration confirming vaccination.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with California agriculture businesses in their challenge to a state regulation that gives unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. As a result of the ruling, California will have to modify or abandon the regulation put in place in 1975 after the efforts of labor leader Cesar Chavez. The justices ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the agriculture businesses. The decision is another potential setback for unions as a result of a high court decision. The case involved a regulation that granted unions access to farms and other agriculture businesses for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year, in order to organize workers.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toymaker Lego has presented its first building bricks made from recycled drink bottles — an experimental project that if successful could eventually go into production. The prototype uses plastic from discarded bottles from the United States. On average, a one-liter bottle provides enough raw material for ten Lego bricks with two rows of four studs, said the company which is based in western Denmark. Lego said its team will continue to carry out tests over at least a year and then assess whether to move to the pilot production phase.