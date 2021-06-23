Stocks mixed, Yellen warns on debt ceiling, McAfee dead

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a listless day on Wall Street that ended with indexes mixed as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve. The S&P slipped 0.1% after earlier meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago. The Dow fell 0.2%, while the Nasdaq added 0.1% to its record set a day earlier. The majority of stocks in the S&P fell, but gains for companies that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told a congressional panel that failing to raise the federal debt ceiling would have “absolutely catastrophic consequences” that could bring on a financial crisis. Yellen said that it is important that Congress not delay in dealing with the debt limit, which has been suspended for the past two years. That suspension is due to expire on July 31, when the limit will go back into effect at the level of debt at that time. The debt subject to the limit currently stands at $28.3 trillion. A standoff on raising the debt ceiling in 2011 resulted in a first-ever downgrade on a portion of the federal government’s AAA-bond rating by the Standard & Poor’s rating agency.

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official has told The Associated Press. Authorities did not disclose the cause of death. Earlier today, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges that could carry decades in prison. Security personnel tried to revive the 75-year old, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death.

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says a Chicago banker in a bid for power and prestige seized on ex-President Donald Trump’s 2016 election night victory to immediately promise Paul Manafort a loan he didn’t deserve. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman told a Manhattan jury at the start of a criminal trial of Stephen Calk Wednesday that greed isn’t always for money. She says Calk pushed through $16 million in loans for Trump’s one-time campaign manager in the hopes that Calk could secure a top position in Trump’s administration. He never got the job. Defense attorney Paul Schoeman told jurors that Calk did nothing illegal.

DALLAS (AP) — Change is coming in the leadership of Southwest Airlines. Longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down next February and be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline’s executive vice president of corporate services. Dallas-based Southwest says Kelly, who is 66, plans to remain as executive chairman at least through 2026. Kelly has been CEO since 2004, leading the nation’s fourth-biggest airline through a recession in 2008 and now the pandemic. Jordan, the new CEO, has overseen been projects at Southwest include the acquisition of AirTran Airways and the overhaul of the airline’s frequent-flyer program.