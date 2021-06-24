Stocks gain…Infrastructure deal announced

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in afternoon trading on Wall Street, helped by some modestly positive economic data. Major indexes added to their gains after President Joe Biden announced that a bipartisan infrastructure deal has been reached after months of talks. Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that “we have a deal” — a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan. The agreement, reached in a meeting Thursday at the White House, means a breakthrough after arduous negotiations on the president’s top legislative priority. Biden invited members of the bipartisan group to discuss the pared-down plan that has rare broad backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping and more expensive proposals. The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s barring from the U.S. market Chinese-made materials that are used in solar panels. It’s part of a broader effort to halt commerce tied to China’s repressive campaign against Uyghurs (WEE’-gurz) and other minorities. The moves could make it harder for the U.S. to meet renewable energy goals aimed at addressing climate change. That’s because about 45% of the global supply of the polysilicon used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels comes from Xinjiang region. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation has found evidence that the industry is tainted by forced labor tied to the campaign against ethnic minorities.

UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, which has a new “start menu” and other features. The newest version of Microsoft’s flagship operating system announced today will be a successor to Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices and as a free update for those with Windows 10. In a challenge to rival Apple, the company also announced that it won’t force app developers to pay fees to Microsoft for using its app store.

LONDON (AP) — Google is delaying by nearly two years the phase out of Chrome web browser technology that tracks users for ad purposes, saying that it needs more time to develop a replacement system. The tech giant moved its deadline to remove so-called third-party cookies to late 2023 rather than January 2022 as was initially planned. Third-party cookies are snippets of code that log user info and are used by advertisers to more effectively target their campaigns, thereby helping fund free online content such as newspapers and blogs. However, they’ve also been a longstanding source of privacy concerns because they can be employed to track users across the internet.