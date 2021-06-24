Stocks higher, Banks pass stress test, FEDEX profits up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today as traders were encouraged by a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy. The 0.6% gain in the S&P to 4,266 marked another record high for the benchmark index, beating the peak it set early last week. The infrastructure deal will likely benefit companies that make machinery and materials. Bond prices fell, pushing yields up slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that all 23 of the nation’s biggest banks passed their latest “stress tests” and are healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe. It gives the banks the green light to start paying out dividends to investors and start buying back their stock. This year’s harshest test, known as the “severely adverse scenario,” involved a hypothetical global recession lasting from late 2020 to September 2022, causing the U.S. economy to contract 4%. Unemployment would jump to 10.75%, and stock prices would fall 55%. Even under this scenario, all of the nation’s banks would have enough capital to continue to operate with room to spare.

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx reported a nearly $2 billion profit in its most recent quarter, after reporting a loss the year before, helped by a surge in online shopping and the growth of its business-to-business shipping services. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported net income of $1.87 billion for the three months ending May 31, compared with a $334 million loss in the same period the year before.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is still aggressively buying back its own stock to make use of some of its huge pile of cash. Berkshire has repurchased roughly $6.5 billion of its own shares so far in the second quarter. That follows $6.6 billion worth of repurchases in the first quarter and roughly $25 billion of them last year. The latest repurchases were revealed today after Buffett donated $4.1 billion worth of stock to five foundations. Berkshire has turned to repurchases in recent years as a way to make use of some of its roughly $145 billion pile of cash as Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company.

NEW YORK (AP) — Congress has overturned a set of regulations enacted in the final days of the Trump administration that effectively allowed payday lenders to avoid state laws capping interest rates. The House voted 218-208 to overturn the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s payday lending regulations with one Republican voting with Democrats. Thursday’s vote to overturn the OCC’s “true lender rules” marked the first time Democrats in Congress successfully overturned regulations using the Congressional Review Act. The act was enacted in the mid 1990s and gives Congress the authority to overrule federal agency rules and regulations with a simple majority vote in the House and Senate.