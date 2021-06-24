Stocks make moderate gains

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moderately higher in morning trading on Wall Street, helped by some modestly positive economic data as well as a continued belief that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic and that inflation won’t be a long-term problem. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The three major indexes are all up more than 2% this week. Investors got two encouraging pieces of economic data: Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week and factory orders for long-lasting goods rose in May.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists say could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department says growth in the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, was unchanged from two previous estimates. It came after growth at a rate of 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Economists believe GDP growth will accelerate in the current April-June quarter to an annual rate of 10% or better. For the whole year, the economy is expected to grow by around 7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. The Labor Department says jobless claims declined just 7,000 from the previous week to 411,000. The number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen steadily this year from about 900,000 in January. The level of unemployment claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose for the 12th time in the last 13 months in May, pulled up by a surge in demand for civilian aircraft. The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods — meant to last at least three years — climbed 2.3% in May, reversing a 0.8% drop in April and coming despite a backlogged supply chain and a shortage of workers. Orders for aircraft shot up 27.4% last month after climbing 31.5% in April. Excluding transportation orders — which can bounce wildly from month to month — durable goods orders rose 0.3% last month.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30. The CDC said today that “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.” The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”