Stocks gain…Mortgage rates rise…WHO appeals for vaccines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mostly higher, helping the S&P close out its best week since February. It’s a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation. The Dow’s gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Investors cheered data that showed cooler inflation than expected, as well as the infrastructure deal between President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates rose above the 3% mark this week for the first time in 10 weeks, as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession continues and inflation remains elevated. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average for the key 30-year home loan rose to 3.02% from 2.93% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan jumped to 2.34% from 2.24% last week. A government report Friday showed that consumer spending was flat in May but inflation posted a sizable gain, with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization lamented the lack of COVID-19 vaccines being immediately donated by rich countries to the developing world, saying that the global community is failing and that the mistakes of the AIDS pandemic are being repeated. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group established to allocate coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to Tedros, described the current situation in Africa as “dire,” noting that there had been a 50% increase in cases across the continent in the past five weeks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats have approved a measure reinstating rules aimed at limiting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling, a rare effort by Democrats to use the legislative branch to overturn a regulatory rollback under President Donald Trump. The House gave final legislative approval Friday to a resolution that would undo a Trump-era rule that relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling. The resolution was approved, 229-191, and now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges soon against Donald Trump’s company stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits it gave to top executives, such as use of apartments. The Times cited people familiar with the matter. Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to The Associated Press that he met virtually with prosecutors Thursday and that criminal charges were likely. He called them “absolutely outrageous.” The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.