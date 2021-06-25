Stocks mostly higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since April. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% in afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was unchanged. All three indexes are up 2% or more this week alone. The Dow’s gains were being driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 14%. FedEx fell 4% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delivery delays across its network.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are being described as livid and “blindsided” over President Joe Biden’s refusal to sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless he also gets passage of his broader priorities. That’s according to people familiar with private conversations who are speaking on condition of anonymity. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the senators shouldn’t have been surprised, given that Biden has publicly discussed his strategy. Barely 24 hours after Biden strode to the White House driveway to announce the nearly $1 trillion compromise, the rare accord is facing new uncertainty.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats have approved a measure reinstating rules aimed at limiting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling, a rare effort by Democrats to use the legislative branch to overturn a regulatory rollback under President Donald Trump. The House gave final legislative approval today to a resolution that would undo a Trump-era rule that relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling. The resolution now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. Action on methane was one of just three Trump-era rules targeted by the Democratic-controlled Congress under the review law, a sharp contrast to 14 Obama-era rules repealed by Republicans in Trump’s first year.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration has signaled that it does not plan to cancel federal permits for Enbridge’s Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project, despite pleas by Native Americans and environmental groups for the president to intervene. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used a court filing this week to defend its decision to grant Enbridge a water permit for the project. The Star Tribune reports that the Army Corps’ filing marks the first time President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a public position on Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3. Environmental groups have urged the president to block it.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — More than 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of seafarers vital to the global shipping industry remain stranded at sea or in ports, unable to leave their ships or get to new assignments due to global travel restrictions. Today is International Seafarers Day, and ships around the world planned to blare their horns in solidarity. It’s been a problem since near the beginning of the pandemic, but the Global Maritime Forum says the situation has worsened recently, largely due to new travel restrictions countries have imposed in response the delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in India.