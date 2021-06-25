Stocks on track for weekly gain…Consumer spending flat

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since April. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%. All three indexes are up 2.5% or more this week alone. The Dow’s gains were being driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 14%. FedEx fell 4% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delivery delays across its network.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May and incomes dropped for a second month as the impact of the government’s individual payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%. The Commerce Department reports that consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April. Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s 2% target for annual price increases.

MIAMI (AP) — The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub in a symbolic stride toward normalcy as vaccinations are curbing the COVID-19 outbreak. Celebrity Cruises says at least 95% of those boarding the Celebrity Edge have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in line with health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the ship will run at a reduced capacity. Industry officials hope the voyage serves as a bookend for a difficult period for the industry. During the CDC-imposed shutdown the three industry giants — Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean — have had to raise more than $40 billion in financing just to stay afloat without any revenue.

UNDATED (AP) — Habitat for Humanity is among those struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic. Employees say the past year has felt like one punch after another. They received the first hit when they had to limit volunteers over virus concerns, forcing them to fork out more money to hire contractors. Then a spike in construction costs brought on additional expenses. Lumber prices increased by more than 300% since April 2020, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Demand for new homes, as well as demand for supplies for renovation projects and other factors, also kept costs high. Prices have come down in recent weeks, but they are still significantly higher than before the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says an expanded number of small refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements. In a 6-3 ruling today, the high court said a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an “extension” of that exemption. That’s even if the refinery let a previous exemption lapse. The Biden administration argued that to get an extension a refinery had to have maintained a continuous exemption since 2011. Refineries in Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma argued that siding with the Biden administration would eliminate the exemption for most small refineries in the United States.