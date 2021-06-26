Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, helping the S&P 500 index close out its best week since February. It’s a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 index closed up 14.21 points on Friday, or 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 9.32 points, or 0.1%. The Dow’s gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. With Friday’s gains, the S&P 500 index ended the week up 2.7%, its best five-day period since Feb. 5.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis. The deal requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years to cover the total. Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday that the drugmaker also agreed to end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New York and the rest of the nation. Johnson & Johnson said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing. It downplayed the attorney general’s announcement, saying the settlement involved two prescription painkillers already no longer sold in the U.S.

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — A senior fire official says an explosion and massive fire at a chemical plant in northern Illinois that filled the sky with black smoke and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes for days was started accidentally during maintenance work. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a press release Friday that the June 13 fire at the Chemtool plant near Rockton started when contractors were replacing insulation on heating pipes. Wilson says it’s likely that a scissor lift struck a valve or another piece of piping, releasing oil. He says the workers were trying to contain that leak and depressurize the heating pipes when the fire started. The investigation continues.

UNDATED (AP) — As states end their coronavirus restrictions, very few are creating systems to help businesses verify whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Far more states are banning vaccine checks by public entities and, in some cases, also prohibiting businesses from denying service to those who aren’t vaccinated. Hawaii is the only state with some form of a vaccine passport for travelers. California, Louisiana and New York have voluntary programs that let people download digital proof of vaccination that can be shown on smartphones or printed as QR codes for others to scan. But many businesses are hesitant about asking customers for vaccine proof.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is resuming self-defense classes for airline flight attendants and pilots. The four-hour classes feature federal air marshals giving crews advice and training in handling tense situations and, if necessary, defending themselves. The classes were offered for many years but were suspended because of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said this week that the classes will resume in early July. The news comes as airlines are reporting a surge in cases of unruly passengers — more than 3,000 so far this year.