Mixed start on Wall St…Burberry looks for new chief exec

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the market regroups following the biggest weekly gain for the S&P 500 since February. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%, dragged lower by Boeing and Chevon. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%, lifted by big technology companies like Microsoft and Apple. The big economic data point this week will be Friday’s jobs report. Economists are expecting that U.S. employers created 685,000 jobs in June, an improvement from the 559,000 jobs created in May. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.6%.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it tries to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. It said in a statement Monday that the U.K. has been classified as “extremely high risk.“ Under the classification, people who have stayed in the U.K. for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong. The statement says the flight ban was issued because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there.”

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s battle to contain the surging COVID-19 delta variant has led it to put the United Kingdom on its red list for travel and cancel school classes in the southern Algarve region, its main tourist attraction. Portugal has in recent days been reporting the highest number of daily new coronavirus cases since February. Though hospitals are comfortably coping with new virus admissions, officials say the increase of about 30% over the past week is a worrying trend. British travelers who aren’t vaccinated must quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Portugal.

LONDON (AP) — Luxury fashion brand Burberry is on the lookout for a new boss after revealing that chief executive Marco Gobbetti is quitting his job at the end of the year. The company says Gobbetti will leave the U.K.-based retailer after five years at the helm to take up a new, unspecified role in Italy to be closer to his family. Gobbetti had replaced Christopher Bailey in 2017. Gobbetti sought to get more Burberry products to be sold at higher prices and rely less on discounts and sales during his tenure. He also strove to improve Burberry’s marketing and to focus more on wealthy young people.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Mobile World Congress is kicking off in Barcelona, Spain with scaled-back attendance and beefed-up health and safety measures. Mobile World is a major wireless technology trade fair that was canceled at the last minute last year because of COVID-19 concerns. This year it’s one of the few big trade shows to attempt a comeback amid the ongoing pandemic. Organizers expect up to 30,000 people to attend in person, a fraction of the more than 100,000 visitors in recent years. Companies like Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Sony and Qualcomm are staying away while South Korea’s Samsung, the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, is only holding a virtual device launch.