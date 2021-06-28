Stocks mixed to lower…Health chief confident…UAW chief

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been mixed to slightly lower in afternoon trading as traders regrouped after the market’s big gains the prior week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%, dragged lower by Boeing and UnitedHealth Group. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%, lifted by big technology companies like Microsoft and Apple.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new health secretary says he is confident that England is on track to remove the country’s remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19. Sajid Javid stressed that the rapid vaccination rollout is “breaking the link” between soaring infection numbers and serious illnesses and deaths. His confident tone came despite widespread concerns about a third surge in infections in the U.K. driven by the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19. The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise. But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales. That’s according to a landmark legal settlement announced after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping. Juul promises not to advertise to anyone under 21 in North Carolina and says it will put restrictions in place for sales both online and at brick-and-mortal retailers.

DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry has been elected president of the union. The 55-year-old Curry was picked by the union’s International Executive Board. He will replace Rory Gamble, who retires on Wednesday. Gamble led the 397,000-member union through a bribery and embezzlement scandal and the coronavirus pandemic, in which the union agreed to keep auto factories running with numerous safety precautions.