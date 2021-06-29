Stocks modestly higher…Confidence up…Home prices soar

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been moderately higher in early trading, led by gains in major banks after many of them announced plans to return billions more to their shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks the day before. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses. The Conference Board reports that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, up from a May reading of 120.0.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as Americans bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla has been granted emergency use authorization from the country’s drugs regulator to import the Moderna vaccine. The head of India’s COVID-19 task force says the Mumbai-based Cipla must submit a safety assessment of the vaccine before rolling it out for a large-scale immunization program.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year. The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs.