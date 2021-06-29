Tech stocks bring gains…Government wants crash reports

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies have pushed the broader market moderately higher, while a report showed solid growth in consumer confidence. Major banks announced plans to return billions more to their shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. Homebuilders made gains following a report on surging home prices. With two trading days left in June, the market is getting ready to close out a strong first half of the year as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has ordered automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems. The move by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates the agency is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past. It’s been reluctant to issue any regulations of the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of potentially life-saving technology.

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla’s Model 3 has regained its top safety pick designations from two key groups after losing them recently. The IIHS says it recently completed new evaluations of the camera-based front crash prevention system that comes with certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles. The camera-only system earned a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an advanced rating for pedestrian front crash prevention. The group said that the new ratings mean that the 2021 “Top Safety Pick Plus” extends to all Model 3s.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders and a media advocacy organization are urging the Federal Communications Commission to investigate how policy decisions have disparately harmed Black Americans and other communities of color. That’s according to a letter sent to the acting FCC chair. In the letter first shared with The Associated Press, Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Yvette Clarke of New York, and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan along with Media 2070 said the FCC needs to address its role in creating and perpetuating systemic inequities that have excluded people of color from media ownership opportunities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for the natural gas pipeline. Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co.. The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed PennEast’s project to move forward in 2018, but lawsuits followed.