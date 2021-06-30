Stocks get fifth quarterly gain, Biden, Business competition

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P edged up 0.1% today, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. Optimism over the economy’s prospects as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P. Trading was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government’s monthly jobs report due out Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing an executive order to improve opportunities for consumers and small businesses by stepping up oversight of sectors of the economy that are dominated by a select few companies. The order has yet to be finalized. The order would direct federal agencies to enforce existing rules to help competition. In some cases, this could mean dismantling regulations that preserve power for larger companies. Two clear targets would be ending noncompete agreements that limit how much money a worker can earn by switching employers and addressing a meat-processing sector that is largely controlled by four major companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A program that has allowed wealthy foreign investors to obtain U.S. residency may be sputtering to an end. The program has long been the subject of complaints that it amounts to the wholesale selling of American citizenship. Congressional authorization for a key part of the immigrant investor program was set to expire Wednesday with dim prospects for renewal following the failure of a Senate bill that would have addressed long-standing concerns about inadequate regulation. The bipartisan bill would have created new regulations on a part of the program that allows money from overseas investors to be pooled into funds to finance large projects around the U.S., often high-end real estate.

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in 2020, the newspaper industry earned more money from circulation than advertising. That’s from the Pew Research Center, which is revealing news media trends through a series of reports this summer. The revenue change isn’t exactly good news: money earned through print or digital subscriptions is roughly the same as it was in 2006. Yet in the same period, ad revenue has plummeted from $49.3 billion to $8.8 billion last year. Pew also said newspaper newsroom employment is less than half what it was in 2006, and the median pay for editors and reporters has dropped over the past eight years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says that its carbon footprint grew 19% last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic. The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil last year. The company said that while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 16% in 2020.