Stocks mixed … Targeting records … Home sale rebound

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders wait for the latest U.S. monthly jobs report due out Friday. The S&P 500 was little changed in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index is on track to close out its fifth straight winning quarter after emerging from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the longest winning streak for the index since late 2017. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal law enforcement agencies secretly seek the data of Microsoft customers thousands of times a year. That’s according to congressional testimony being given today by Microsoft’s vice president for customer security and trust. Tom Burt will tell the House Judiciary Committee that federal law enforcement has been presenting the company with between 2,400 to 3,500 secrecy orders a year. The relationship between law enforcement and Big Tech has attracted fresh scrutiny in recent weeks with the revelation that federal prosecutors obtained phone records belonging not only to journalists but also to members of Congress and their staffers.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 in last month, the highest reading for May since 2005. That’s up from 106.2 in April. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001. Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next one-to-two months, are 13.1% ahead of where they were one year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,500 Head Start programs for children around the country will get a funding boost through President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill. The Department of Health and Human Services announced it is awarding $1 billion approved by Congress under Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The money also can be used to help Head Start staffers and their families get vaccinated, although the vaccines are free. For some programs starting this summer, the federal funds will arrive just in time. Head Start provides preschool and early learning services to more than 1 million children from low-income families through locally operated centers. The program has enjoyed longstanding bipartisan political support.

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Thursday will welcome back international visitors — as long as they are vaccinated — to its famous southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. Those planning to see the rest of Thailand must stay a minimum of two weeks during which they will be free to roam the island, where preparations include having a major proportion of the local population inoculated for COVID-19. Afterward they will be able to travel relatively freely elsewhere in Thailand — subject to the same health restrictions as Thai travelers. The “Phuket sandbox” program is open to visitors from 63 countries and three territories rated by Thailand as low or medium risk for COVID-19.