Trading mixed… Infrastructure grants… Didi IPO takes off

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are trading mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street. Traders are marking time ahead of the government’s June jobs report due out Friday. The S&P 500 was up a fraction with gains from banks and industrial companies offset by a slide in technology stocks. The benchmark index is on track to close out its fifth straight winning quarter after emerging from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the longest winning streak for the index since late 2017. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has doled out $905 million in infrastructure grants. The funds will go to 24 projects in 18 states, ranging from repairs for a cracking bridge in Seattle to the expansion of ports and freight rail in Iowa and Georgia to help reduce the number of greenhouse gas-emitting trucks on the roads. Efforts to reduce traffic fatalities in the Los Angeles also make the list. Buttigieg describes them as timely investments as communities seek to pull out from the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster growth while promoting climate-friendly policies and racial equity.

BEIJING (AP) — Didi Global, a Chinese ride-hailing service, rose 16% shortly after making its U.S. stock market debut. The stock opened at $16.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. Ahead of the IPO, the company said it planned to raise up to $4 billion by selling 288 million shares at $13-$14 each. It said 30% will be spent on technology development, another 30% to expand outside China and 20% on new products. Didi’s U.S. market debut comes a day after it posted a loss of $5.5 billion over the past three years, though the company also touted its global reach and investments in developing electric and self-driving cars.

UNDATED (AP) — Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit has delivered satellites from three countries into space. It’s the company’s second rocket launch from a plane this year. The company’s modified 747 jet took off from California’s Mojave Desert on Tuesday. The 70-foot rocket was carried beneath the plane’s left wing. It was released over the Pacific near the Channel Islands, then fired its engine to head to space with seven small satellites. Virgin Orbit is still awaiting confirmation that the launch was a success. The satellites belong to the U.S. Defense Department, the Royal Netherlands Air Force and a Polish company. Virgin Orbit sent its first batch of satellites into orbit in January.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.N.-sponsored global gathering for gender equality has generated about $40 billion in pledges towards aiding women and girls, partly fueled by a significant $2.1 billion contribution from Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation. The pledge was made in tandem with the Generation Equality Forum convened by United Nations Women in Paris. Private donors, government officials and civil society leaders are meeting there to make financial and political commitments. The Ford Foundation also says it will spend $420 million on gender equality initiatives. And the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations is pledging more than $100 million to feminist organizations and funds around the world.