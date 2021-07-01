Stocks add to records… Jobless claims hit pandemic low

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tacking more gains onto their records at the start of trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in the first few minutes after closing June at an all-time high and notching its fifth straight quarterly gain. The Dow and Nasdaq were also up modestly following an encouraging report on the job market. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic slammed the economy. Energy stocks were leading the market and rising with the price of oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week, dropping to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year. Jobless claims fell by 51,000 to 364,000. Applications for unemployment benefits have fallen more or less steadily since the year began. The rollout of vaccines has sharply reduced new COVID-19 cases, giving consumers the confidence to shop, travel, eat out and attend public events as the economy recovers.

UNDATED (AP) — Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq today, but it might be off to a bit of a lackluster start. The company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering of 29.4 million shares at $17 a piece. That’s well below the $21 to $24 it was seeking. It raised $500 million. The tepid reaction may mean that the market is unsure if a business that sells doughnuts and coffee is the right pick during a time when people have become increasingly more health conscious.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, says it has acquired an American logistics firm in a $1.2 billion deal. Dubai-based DP World says its purchase of global logistics provider Syncreon Holdings is expected to close later this year. The company plans to fund the acquisition from existing resources so as not to take on more debt. The move comes after the port operator posted a 29% drop in 2020 profits amid the pandemic. Still, DP World has done brisk business in recent months, striking multiple deals to grow its footprint as a logistics company.

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thailand has opened the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries. It’s part of an ambitious but risky plan aimed at breathing new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic. The so-called Phuket sandbox program comes as coronavirus numbers are surging in Thailand, and many question if it’s too early to woo tourists back, and whether they’ll come in any case. Authorities caution that if cases start to rise on the island more restrictions may be needed — or it may have to be shut down entirely. Fewer than 250 international travelers are expected on the first day compared to the initial target of 1,500.