Stocks edge higher, Trump’s company, CEO charged, 3T deficit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street today, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble. The S&P gained 0.5% and posted its fourth-consecutive record high. Investors have been encouraged by data that show the economy continues its recovery from the pandemic. The latest weekly unemployment report showed the lowest number of claims for unemployment benefits since the pandemic walloped the economy. The highly anticipated jobs report for June comes out Friday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what a prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme. The indictment says Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg allegedly receive more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. Trump himself was not charged, but prosecutors noted that he signed some of the compensation checks at the center of the alleged scheme.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are becoming desperate to hire. Yet the evidence suggests that the unemployed as a group aren’t feeling much urgency to find work. How those two trends balance themselves out will likely set the pace for how many jobs employers can fill in the coming months. On Friday, economists expect the government to report that the economy added 675,000 jobs in June. That would be a substantial gain but nowhere as many hirings as would be expected given the demand for labor and the record number of openings employers are posting.

UNDATED (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office says the federal budget deficit will again hit $3 trillion this year. That’s $745 billion more than its estimate five months ago as it takes into account the cost of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan. In an updated forecast, the CBO said the deficit for the current 2021 budget year, which ends Sept. 30, will be the second largest in history but slightly lower than last year’s record deficit of $3.13 trillion. The higher deficit will push federal debt to 102.7% of the total economy this year up from 100.1% of the economy last year. Both figures were the highest debt levels since the end of World War II.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has named more than 50 current and former officials, including former presidents and active lawmakers, suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries. Many of the cases were known in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but the inclusion of names on the U.S. list buoyed the hopes of anti-corruption crusaders. The list was provided to the U.S. Congress in compliance with the “U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act” pushed last year by U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel. The list’s release coincides with the Biden administration new emphasis on the endemic corruption in the region as one of the push factors driving Central Americans to migrate to the U.S.