Stocks edge up … 130 countries back global minimum tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are modestly higher, adding to the gains that helped the stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble. Investors continued to be encouraged by economic data as they await the government’s June jobs report tomorrow. The latest weekly unemployment report showed a steeper drop than analysts expected and the number of claims for benefits was the lowest level since the pandemic walloped the economy. Oil rose 2.4%, which translated into higher energy company stocks. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks. Technology stocks lagged the broader market.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Some 130 countries have backed a global minimum tax as part of a worldwide effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates. The agreement announced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development also provides for taxing the largest global companies in countries where they earn profits through online businesses but may have no physical presence. The deal now will be discussed by the Group of 20 countries at meetings later this year in hopes of finishing the details in October and implementing the agreement in 2023.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell 0.3% in May. Growth in housing spending, the economy’s standout performer, slowed while activity in areas most directly impacted by the pandemic showed further weakness. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the May decline followed a slight 0.1% rise in April and left overall construction spending up 7.5% from a year ago. Housing construction, which has been a leading force for the economy during the pandemic, posted a tiny 0.2% gain in May as single-family home construction rose 0.8% while apartments and other multifamily construction was flat. Nonresidential construction activity fell 1.1% in May with hotel and motel construction and the category that covers shopping centers both falling.

UNDATED (AP) — Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme opened lower in its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday, getting off to a bit of a lackluster start. Shares opened at $16.30. The company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering of 29.4 million shares at $17 a piece. That’s well below the $21 to $24 it was seeking. It raised $500 million. The tepid reaction may mean that the market is unsure if a business that sells doughnuts and coffee is the right pick during a time when people have become increasingly more health conscious.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, or anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years. The new interface allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword and export data in a variety of formats. It also displays data in easy-to-read charts and graphs. The dashboard will be updated daily. The automobile safety data has always been available to the public, but users previously had download large files.