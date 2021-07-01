Wall Street futures higher…Europe vax makers criticized

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — European shares rose today after a retreat in Asia as investors await a key U.S. jobs report to see how the recovery from the pandemic is faring. France’s CAC 40 gained nearly 1.1% in early trading, while Germany’s DAX jumped 1.0%. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.2%. In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.3% lower, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite lost nearly 0.1%. Wall Street is set for gains, with Dow and S&P 500 futures each up 0.3%

LONDON (AP) — Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners have announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. Nissan says it will build its next generation electric vehicles at the company’s plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand H&M says its profit for the second quarter soared by 10 billion kronor ($1.2 billion) to 3.6 billion kronor ($422 million) as many of its stores reopened. Sales for the period March 1–May 31 increased by 75% compared with last year. The head of the world’s second biggest fashion retailer says “the world is gradually opening up and customers can once again visit our stores.” Net sales amounted to 46.5 billion kronor ($5.4 billion), up from 28.7 billion kronor.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African Union special envoy tasked with leading efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the continent is blasting Europe as Africa struggles amid a crushing third wave of infections. Strive Masiyiwa (stryv mah-SEE’-wah) says “not one dose, not one vial, has left a European factory for Africa.” Masiyiwa also took aim today at the global COVAX effort to distribute vaccines to low-and middle-income countries, accusing COVAX of withholding crucial information including that key donors had not met funding pledges. The African continent of 1.3 billion people is now in the grip of a third wave of infections the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “extremely aggressive.”

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Dundon is now sole owner of the Carolina Hurricanes after buying out the remaining shares of the NHL club held by Peter Karmanos and others. The league’s board of governors unanimously approved the transaction Wednesday. Dundon became majority owner in early 2018 when he bought 52% of the Hurricanes and their arena for $425 million. Karmanos had owned the team since moving the Whalers from Hartford in 1997. Dundon said Karmamos’ vision “laid the groundwork” for the team’s success.