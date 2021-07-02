More gains…Ethanol ruling…Fox News fined

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are again closing higher on Wall Street, with the S&P posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The index gained 0.8% Friday. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its support for the economy a while longer. Treasury yields were flat to lower.

DES MOINES (AP) — A federal appeals court says a 2019 Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months is contrary to federal law. Friday’s ruling deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers. They had anticipated increased ethanol demand through year around sale of the higher ethanol blend. The Trump administration made the change to allow for year-round E15 sales to fulfill a campaign promise to Midwest farmers. Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found that federal law is clear that lawmakers did not intend to allow ethanol blends higher than 10% to be widely sold year-round.

(backslash)NASHVILLE (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility is looking at shutting down three of its five remaining coal-fired power plants. The Tennessee Valley Authority is considering replacing the lost megawatts from coal with natural gas, which is also a carbon-producing fuel. That’s despite President Joe Biden’s goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035. TVA officials stress the fact that gas provides reliability and flexibility. But critics point out that any new gas plant will likely be around for decades. They also worry TVA is not taking a hard enough look at alternatives. Scientists have warned that failing to decarbonize will only lead to more intense and more frequent droughts, floods and wildfires.

UNDATED (AP) — The Biden administration is planning to require that airlines refund fees on checked baggage if the bags get seriously delayed. The proposal would also require refunds for fees on extras like internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight. An administration official says the Transportation Department will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer. Airlines made nearly $5.8 billion from checked-bag fees in 2019, the last year before the pandemic crushed air travel.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s human rights commission has fined Fox News $1 million for violation of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation. It’s the largest such penalty in the commission’s history. It was announced as part of a settlement agreement with Fox News, which also requires that the network’s New York-based employees and contributors receive training on how to fight gender-based discrimination. The investigation was launched following media reports of misconduct cases, which cost the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes and prime-time personality Bill O’Reilly their jobs. The fine was based on four separate violations, which the commission would not detail.