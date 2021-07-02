Stocks keep rising … Job gains solid … Trade gap widens

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising again in morning trading opens on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is on pace to climb for a seventh straight day. The Dow and Nasdaq are also modestly higher after the government’s June jobs report showed stronger growth than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to its strength from before the pandemic. Investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its immense support for the economy a while longer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months. The Labor Department report also show the unemployment rate edge up to 5.9%. Despite the job market’s steady gains, unemployment remains well above the 3.5% rate that prevailed before the pandemic struck, and the economy remains 6.8 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level. Still, joblessness has plummeted from the 14.8% rate in April of last year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened in May to $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports. The Commerce Department reports the deficit rose 3.1% from April, after hitting a monthly record of $75 billion in March. Through the first five months of the year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $353.1 billion, up a sizable 45.8% from the deficit during the same period last year when Americans’ appetite for imported goods was being held back by the pandemic.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the world is currently in “a very dangerous period” of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the more contagious delta variant is identified in nearly 100 countries. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (TED’-rohs AD’-ih-nom GEH’-bree-AY’-sihs) says the delta variant, first found in India, is continuing to evolve and mutate. It’s becoming the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries. He urged leaders to ensure 70% of people in every country are vaccinated by this time next year. He noted that 3 billion doses of vaccine have already been distributed, but fewer than 2% have been in poorer countries. WHO estimates 11 billion doses are needed to immunize the world.

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s internet watchdog says it’s launched an investigation into ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. to protect national security and public interest. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website that it would conduct a cybersecurity review in accordance with China’s cybersecurity law. While the investigation is ongoing, Didi will not accept registrations of new users. Didi said in a statement it would cooperate with authorities during the review. The investigation comes days after Didi went public in New York, as authorities grow increasingly concerned over the influence of China’s technology firms.