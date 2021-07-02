Stocks push higher … France to probe forced labor in China

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing higher again on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is on pace for its seventh straight gain. The Dow and Nasdaq are also modestly higher after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Treasury yields were flat to lower.

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on claims that global retailers rely on forced labor in China. Human rights groups filed a legal complaint that includes accusations against retailers including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes. The rights groups say the companies are benefiting from a Chinese system of repression against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. The Chinese government on Friday reiterated denials of any forced labor in Xinjiang, and lashed out at what it called interference in its internal affairs.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla says it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage that has hit nearly every automaker. The sales figures fell a bit short of Wall Street estimates of 207,000 vehicles, according to FactSet. But it was better than first-quarter sales of 185,000 and put the company on a path to double last year’s annual deliveries of just under 500,000. Sales from April through June more than doubled from a year ago, when the start of the coronavirus pandemic forced Tesla and other automakers to close factories for much of the quarter.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Engineers from a private firm alerted officials in central Florida this week to significant structural problems discovered at a condominium complex two months ago but never addressed by the homeowners association. The warning came days after another condominium, the Champlain Towers South, partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing at least 20 and leaving 128 still missing. The Orlando Sentinel reports the firm Farmer Architecture told Osceola County officials Tuesday they’d warned the homeowners association at Kissimmee’s Images Condominiums on April 30 that three buildings were “unsafe and in danger of collapse.” But they haven’t heard back on a proposal to make repairs. On Wednesday, the county declared 72 units unsafe and told residents to enter at their own risk.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. Experts estimate over 3 million people could pass through the nation’s airports. But President Joe Biden says he’s concerned lives will be unnecessarily lost to COVID-19 as unvaccinated people contract and transmit the coronavirus over the holiday. Still, Biden tells reporters for most Americans who are vaccinated, the holiday weekend will be worth celebrating.