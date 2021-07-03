Up week on Wall Street… Vatican indictments… Cyberattack

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks again closed higher on Wall Street Friday, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index gained 0.8% Friday and 1.7% for the week, gaining 71 points. The Dow added 352 points over the week, a 1% gain, which the Nasdaq rose 1.9%, up 279 points. Friday’s gains followed the government’s June employment report, which was stronger than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength.

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge has indicted 10 people, including a cardinal, on charges including extortion, abuse of office and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture. The tribunal president set July 27 as the trial date. The indictments were handed down following a sprawling, two-year investigation into how the Secretariat of State managed its vast asset portfolio, much of which is funded by the Peter’s Pence donations from the faithful. The scandal has resulted in a sharp reduction in donations and prompted Pope Francis to strip the office of its ability to manage the money.

UNDATED (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate known as the REvil gang appears to be behind an attack that’s targeted a software supplier called Kaseya. The attack use Kaseya’s network-management package as a conduit to spread a ransomware through cloud-service providers. That’s has paralyzed the computer networks a number of Kaseya’s business customers. The situation is complicated in the U.S. by offices lightly staffed at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s job market rebounds and the need for workers intensifies, employers will likely have little chance to relax. Labor shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains. The number of working age people actually shrank last year, something it had never done in the history of the United States. A continuing drop in that population, or even a tepid increase, would pose a problem for the economy. A healthy expansion has always depended on robust population growth. Still, fewer people of working age would likely compel companies to compete harder to hire and retain employees. And that would mean higher wages.

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — Shells discarded by diners are being collected, cleaned and dumped into waterways around the country and the world, where they form the basis of new oyster colonies. One of the latest such projects is taking place in Atlantic City, where a casino and two other restaurants are saving the shells left over from their diners. The shells are then collected and dumped into the Mullica River, where free-floating baby oysters attach to them and begin growing. A single oyster can filter 50 gallons of water a day.