Mixed start for stocks… Service sector growth eases

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed this morning as trading resumes after the Independence Day holiday. Oil prices are pulling back a bit after jumping when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. The U.S. benchmark crude oil price fell below $75 a barrel after rising to $76.98, the highest level since November 2014. Markets in Europe are mostly lower while exchanges in Asia saw gains in most markets except China.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May. The Institute for Supply Management says its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following a all-time high reading of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. It’s the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year. The employment index fell into contraction territory with a reading of 49.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.

UNDATED (AP) — Software company Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th holiday weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The company says it was alerted on July 2 to a potential attack by internal and external sources. It immediately shut down access to the software in question. The incident impacted about 50 Kaseya customers. Of the approximately 800,000 to 1,000,000 local and small businesses that are managed by Kaseya’s customers, only about 800 to 1,500 have been compromised.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector. The new rule will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also expected to tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude when animals are raised in other countries and simply processed in the United States.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is sending thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in exchange for a future shipment of vaccines from South Korea to Israel. Officials in both governments say that Israel will transfer about 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Korea. That country would send the same number of doses to Israel in September. The agreement will “reduce the holes” in the vaccine’s availability. Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he personally negotiated the deal with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, the first such agreement between Israel and another country.