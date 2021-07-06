Stock indexes sag… Pentagon cancels Microsoft contract

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 slipping after notching a string of record high closes. Bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its lowest level since February. The decline in bond yields weighed on banks, which led the broad slide along with industrial stocks. Oil prices pulled back after jumping overnight when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. The Pentagon said in a statement that: “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps.” It cited industry advances and “evolving requirements” in cloud computing services, but did not directly mention the legal battle it faced with Amazon’s challenge of the original $1 million contract awarded to Microsoft.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping has attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development. He says such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats are trying to craft legislation financing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar agenda of bolstering the economy and helping families. But first, they have to figure out how to satisfy the party’s rival moderate and progressive wings. Biden wants to spend roughly $4 trillion for roads and other infrastructure projects and for helping families with programs like health care and child care. Progressives want to spend more than that, moderates less. But Democrats have virtually no votes to spare in the closely divided Congress.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer: Thank goodness for teenagers. As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t. The result is that teens who are willing to bus restaurant tables or serve as water-park lifeguards are commanding $15, $17 or more an hour, plus bonuses in some instances or money to help pay for school classes.