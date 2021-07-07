Stocks edge higher…Fed minutes released

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite solid economic data. Bank stocks shook off an early slide as interest rates continue falling. Technology and industrial stocks led the broader market higher. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials began debating at their June meeting when and how they would reduce the monthly bond purchases that they have used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The discussions, revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released today, indicate that the Fed is moving closer to a decision to taper those purchases, though most analysts don’t expect a reduction until late this year

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says the July Fourth holiday weekend was a hit, with nearly three times as many people flying on the airline than did over the holiday weekend last year. American says it carried nearly 2.7 million passengers between last Thursday and Monday. American didn’t provide pre-pandemic figures, but the Transportation Security Administration says it screened 10.1 million travelers from Thursday through Monday, which is down 17% from the same period in 2019. Still, travel numbers continue to improve every month.

DETROIT (AP) — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some of which are nearly a half-century old. The U.S. national passenger railroad says it is contracting with a unit of Siemens AG of Germany to build the trains at a U.S. factory in California. Much of the funding for the contract hasn’t been approved by Congress, but Amtrak says it can finance the purchases if needed. Amtrak says some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available. The new trains will start running in 2024. They’ll have more comfortable seating, better ventilation systems, individual power outlets and USB ports, and onboard WiFi.

BOSTON (AP) — A founder of a defunct Massachusetts pharmaceutical facility responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak has been ordered to serve 14 and a half years behind bars. A Boston federal court judge today lengthened Barry Cadden’s initial punishment of nine years after it was tossed out by an appeals court. Cadden showed little emotion as he was sentenced for a second time after being convicted of fraud and other crimes in the 2012 outbreak that killed 100 people and sickened hundreds of others. The outbreak was traced to mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, about 20 miles west of Boston.