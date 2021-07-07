Stocks higher, Fed minutes, Trump lawsuit filed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closed higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies. The S&P rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier. Industrial stocks and health care companies also rose. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped. Stock indexes and Treasury yields had little reaction to the minutes from the June meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, which showed Fed officials discussed the timing of reducing bond purchases.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials started discussing the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases at their June meeting. the purchases are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate reflected a broadly positive outlook on the economy among Fed policymakers but also some concern that higher inflation could prove more persistent than the central bank has previously indicated. Still, economists saw little sign that the Fed was any closer to hiking interest rates or reducing its bond buys.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies, claiming he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. But legal experts say the suits are likely doomed to fail, given existing precedent and legal protections. Trump announced the action today against Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube as well as the companies’ CEOs. He spoke at a press conference in New Jersey where he demanded that his accounts be reinstated. Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will “deliver” a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the latest ransomware attacks targeting American businesses. The White House says the damage from the latest attack — affecting as many as 1,500 businesses worldwide — appeared minimal, though cybersecurity experts said information remained incomplete. The malicious intrusion exploited a powerful remote-management tool run by Miami-based software company Kaseya. It occurred weeks after Biden made clear to Putin that the U.S. would not tolerate attacks.

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina-based department store chain has named a new CEO, months after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A news release from Belk says Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief merchandising officer. Patel replaces Lisa Harper, who had been the CEO since July 2016. Harper is now executive chair of the Belk Board of Directors. In January, Belk announced it was filing for bankruptcy with plans to emerge from it in the following month.