Stocks mostly up…AP Source: Trump to sue Facebook, Twitter

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 coming off its first down day after seven consecutive gains. The benchmark index rose 0.3%, led by gains in technology companies. The Dow also rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%. Bank stocks fell again due to another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% as the bond market signals it’s less worried about inflation. Oil prices rebounded, pushing benchmark U.S. crude up 0.5%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy has created an intense demand for workers. The Labor Department says the number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April. That is the highest since records began in December 2000. The previously reported figure for April of 9.3 million was revised lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action suit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google. Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies. That’s according to a person familiar with the lawsuit who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of today’s announcement. Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and can no longer post on either platform. Trump is set to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reduce the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job. A person familiar with the order says it’s designed to improve workers’ leverage in the economy. It would mark a key test as to whether empowering workers will lead to pay hikes and smooth the way for them to move to parts of the country where their skills are most in demand. It enables Biden to show in the midterm elections how Democratic policies are focused on workers.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have fined companies including internet giants Alibaba and Tencent for anti-monopoly violations as they move to tighten control over their fast-developing industries. The government said companies in 22 cases were fined 500,000 yuan, or $75,000, each for actions including acquiring stakes in other companies that might improperly increase their market power. It said violators include six companies owned by Alibaba Group, five by Tencent Holding Ltd. and two by retailer Suning.com, Ltd. China’s leaders worry about the dominance of its biggest internet companies, which are expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas. The ruling Communist Party says anti-monopoly enforcement, especially in tech, is a priority this year.