Stocks broadly lower…Mortgage rates ease

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street as bond yields continue to fall and investors turn cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in afternoon trading. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates continued to fall this week, tracking a decline in yields on Treasury securities as the bond market continues to signal concerns over the strength of the recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.90% from 2.98% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.03% a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan fell to 2.20% from 2.26% last week. Freddie Mac economists expect economic growth to gradually push mortgage rates higher in the second half of the year.

UNDATED (AP) — New research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that now accounts for most U.S. infections. The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates. Researchers from France’s Pasteur Institute reported new evidence today in the journal Nature that full vaccination is critical. In laboratory tests, a single dose of the two-dose Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines “barely inhibited” the delta variant. But after a second dose just about everyone experienced a big boost in immunity.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit use of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. The update comes one month after approval of Aduhelm, which has sparked a wave of criticism over its price and questionable benefits. The updated prescribing label says the drug is appropriate for patients with early or mild Alzheimer’s. That’s a big change from the original FDA instructions, which said simply that the drug was approved for Alzheimer’s disease in general. The change could ease some scrutiny from experts and lawmakers concerned about the cost of the drug.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and block heaters. Shorts can develop in the heater cord or terminals that connect the cable to the block heater. Coolant can leak from the block heater and come in contact with the terminals, possibly causing a fire. GM says it has reports of 24 fires in vehicles that were fixed for the same problem in a 2019 recall. Dealers will disable the block heaters and cords. Replacement block heaters and cords will be offered through a separate customer service campaign.