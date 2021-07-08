Stocks pull back, Borrowing soars, Toyota changes mind

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks pulled back from the record highs they’ve been setting as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious. The S&P fell 0.9%. Technology, financial and industrial companies had some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% from 1.32% a day earlier. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by a larger-than-expected $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. The Federal Reserve reported today that borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May. It marked the fourth straight month of strong growth in consumer borrowing and followed an April advance of $20 billion. Fed officials said the $35.3 billion seasonally adjusted increase in May was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 1943.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major business and union groups have formed a new coalition designed to add momentum for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the Senate is expected to take up this month. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the AFL-CIO and trade groups representing manufacturers and retailers announced the coalition Thursday. The coalition’s formation comes as a bipartisan group of senators tries to craft a bill from a blueprint that aims to dramatically boost public works spending over the next five years.

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota has reversed itself and says its political action committee will no longer contribute to the Republican legislators who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win. The move comes after a social media backlash over the contributions, including threats to stop buying Toyota vehicles. Last week the website Axios reported that Toyota led all companies in donations to lawmakers who voted in January against certifying the results on false grounds that the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company says that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant. But virus-fighting antibodies naturally wane. Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose. But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon. Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed.