Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling broadly in morning trading on Wall Street as traders turn cautious following a series of record highs for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 pulled back 1.3%, and about 90% of the stocks in the index were lower. Technology companies are having some of the biggest losses, helping to pull the Nasdaq composite down 1.5%. Bond yields continued to fall as traders worried that the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing some of its measures supporting the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30%. It traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession with sustained energy. The government says jobless claims increased by 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. Weekly applications, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily this year from more than 900,000 at the start of the year. The rollout of vaccinations is driving a potent economic recovery as businesses reopen, employers struggle to fill jobs and consumers emerge from months of lockdown to travel, shop and spend at restaurants, bars, retailers and entertainment venues.

UNDATED (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s plan to reorganize into an entity whose profits will be used to combat the U.S. opioid crisis got a big boost as 15 states have dropped their objections to the new business model. The agreement from state attorneys general was disclosed in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing late yesterday. It includes those who had most aggressively opposed Purdue’s original settlement proposal. To win the support, the company agreed to make more documents public and members of the Sackler family who owns it will kick in more money.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is trying to quell investor fears about tighter controls on internet companies that caused share prices to plunge, saying Beijing supports their growth. A foreign ministry spokesman said today that regulators are reviewing data security “in accordance with the law” in order to prevent “national security risks.” Chinese internet stocks tumbled in New York and Hong Kong after ride-hailing service Didi was ordered to stop signing up new users while it overhauled its handling of customer information. Others have been penalized for anti-monopoly and other violations, prompting concern the ruling Communist Party is trying to rein in companies that pervade Chinese life.

UNDATED (AP) — A small Canadian discount airline says it’s going to start new service between Canada and the United States this fall. Flair Airlines says it will begin flying to six U.S. leisure destinations including Las Vegas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Palm Springs, California, on Oct. 31. Flair executives believe that they can undercut bigger airlines on price. Flair serves about 20 cities in Canada and plans to fly to the U.S. from eight of them, including Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.