Stocks gain…Fed pledges ‘powerful support’ for economy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end this holiday-shortened week with a slight gain. The S&P 500 index was up 1% in afternoon trading, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will be reporting quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans compared with earlier in the pandemic. Oil prices continued to march higher, with crude oil briefly touching $75 a barrel overnight.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy, the Fed indicated that it planned to keep up that support until further progress is made in recovering from last year’s severe recession. It said that over the first half of this year, progress on vaccinations helped the economy reopen and produced strong economic growth. But it said the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to weigh on the economy, with employment remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $650 billion expansion in resources to support economically vulnerable nations as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, says the new support would be a “shot in the arm for the world.” It is a reversal of the position taken by the Trump administration. Republican members of Congress have objected to the funding, saying that the expanded IMF resources would benefit U.S. adversaries such as China, Russia and Iran.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Friday phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure.” The conversation came less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, where Biden warned against continuing cyberattacks on U.S. businesses and infrastructure emanating from Russia. A new ransomware attack linked to the REvil hacking group based in Russia caused widespread disruption last weekend.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration is calling for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. The announcement today is the latest fallout over last month’s approval of the drug Aduhelm. The drug is an expensive and unproven therapy that the agency OK’d against the advice of its own outside experts. Dr. Janet Woodcock made the request to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, the watchdog agency that oversees the FDA and other federal health agencies.