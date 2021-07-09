Stocks post solid gains, Biden signs anticompetitive order

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street today, ending a holiday-shortened week with a third straight weekly gain. The S&P rose 1.1% to another record high, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans compared with earlier in the pandemic. Oil prices marched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that targets what he says are anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy. Biden says the changes will also boost workers’ wages and consumer protections. However, new regulations that agencies write to translate policy into actual rules could trigger major legal battles. Biden’s order aims to cut down on “noncompete” agreements that keep workers from moving to other jobs. It also takes aim at business giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon by calling for greater scrutiny of mergers by dominant internet platforms. And it targets shippers that it says are charging American exporters too much.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has become the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather. Today’s announcement is in response to an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people in the region. Yesterday Oregon approved what advocates call the nation’s most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. Washington’s new rules take effect Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by an internal watchdog says two high-ranking political appointees of Donald Trump’s at the Environmental Protection Agency engaged in fraudulent payroll activities that cost the agency more than $130,000. The actions included payments to employees after they were fired and to one of the two officials when he was absent from work. The report by EPA’s Office of Inspector General says former EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson and former White House liaison Charles Munoz submitted “official timesheets and personnel forms that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements”. The Justice Department has declined to prosecute the former Trump-era officials.

CHICAGO (AP) — Airlines are adding more flights as the number of travelers continues to rise. The airlines are expecting the recovery to mean more traffic this winter. United Airlines said today it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. It’s also adding flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Delta is ramping up its schedule to ski destinations this winter, and Spirit Airlines is restoring international flights from Orlando, Florida, that it dropped during the pandemic.