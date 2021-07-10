Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Friday, ending a holiday-shortened week with their third straight weekly gain. The S&P is up 17.21 points, or 0.4% for the week and up 16.3% for the year. The Dow is up 0.2% for the week and 13.9% for the year. The Nasdaq is up 0.4% for the week and 14.1% for the year. The Russell 2000 is down 1.1% for the week but is still up 15.5% for the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government is promising to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows with the goal of diversifying the industry from the consolidation around large corporate owned processors. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the program Friday in addition to another $150 million to be used for existing small processing facilities to help them with unexpected costs the coronavirus pandemic caused and to compete in the marketplace. Vilsack says the goal is to improve profitability for livestock farmers and better serve consumers who increasingly want to know where and how the animals they eat are raised.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser. It’s an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales. Under the arrangement, a private art gallery owner will set prices for his work and will handle all bidding and sales, but will not share any information about buyers or prospective buyers with Hunter or anyone in the administration. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the administration believes the agreement “provides quite a level of protection and transparency.”

UNDATED (AP) — A tentative labor deal between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a southwest Virginia truck plant has been rejected by the striking workers. It’s the third tentative accord rejected by the union workers this year. The United Auto Workers announced the rejection of the pact late Friday involving a Volvo tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin. It said an ongoing walkout will continue. Volvo Trucks North America called the outcome “very disappointing” and its statement said the tentative deal had offered significant wage gains and first-class benefits. Volvo says the plant is the largest maker of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philip Anschutz has sold his 27% minority interest in the Los Angeles Lakers to Los Angeles Dodgers co-owners Mark Walter and Todd Boehly. Anschutz’s company, AEG, says the deal that closed Friday was approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors. Boehly will join the Lakers’ board of directors and represent himself and Walter.