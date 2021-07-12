Stocks gain…WHO: Poor countries first…Restrictions to go

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in afternoon trading as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. Bank stocks were broadly higher, while industrial and consumer goods companies fell. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2%, with stocks split between gainers and losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite rose less than 0.1%.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is calling on drugmakers to prioritize supplying their COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries instead of lobbying rich countries to use even more doses. The appeal comes just as some pharmaceuticals are seeking authorization for a third dose to be used as a booster.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that all remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Johnson said although risks of the pandemic remain, legal restrictions will be replaced by a recommendation that people wear masks in crowded places and on public transport. Nightclubs and other venues with crowds are being urged to use vaccine passports for entry “as a matter of social responsibility.”

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company is abandoning its purchase of a natural gas pipeline from Dominion Energy because of uncertainty about whether the deal could get regulatory approval. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will receive a $1.3 billion refund on the proposed purchase of Questar Pipelines that was also supposed to include $430 million of Dominion’s debt when it was announced a year ago. The Richmond, Virginia-based energy company said it still plans to sell Questar and will work to find another buyer by the end of the year.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Volvo Trucks North America says some striking workers have crossed picket lines at a southwestern Virginia factory as the company plans to restart production. A spokesman says in an email it will take a few days to get assembly lines up and running at the heavy-truck plant. It employs about 2,900 UAW workers who began striking in April. Union members have voted down three tentative contract agreements with the company. They’ll vote on the third agreement again on Wednesday.