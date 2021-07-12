Wall Street wobbling…Nordstrom to buy 4 Asos companies

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street today as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. At 10:36 am Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 11 points, at 4,380. The Dow was up 115 points, to 34,986. And the Nasdaq was down about a point, at 14,701.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom says it’s acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by the British company Asos (AY’-sohs) as the department store aims to reach out to younger customers. The brands — Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT — were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020. The financial terms haven’t been disclosed. As part of the agreement, Asos will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands, but Nordstrom will now have the exclusive retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America including Canada and own a minority stake globally.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has put on hold work on plans for a digital levy to concentrate on finalizing the historic tax decision endorsed by the Group of 20 nations over the weekend. The European Commission says in the face of U.S. criticism, that its work on the levy that would hit American technology companies, would go on ice to allow for smooth cooperation on the political and technical hurdles that still need to be addressed on the G-20 tax decision before the end of October.

LONDON (AP) — The founding family of Britain’s Daily Mail is considering making a bid worth 810 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to bring the parent company behind the country’s biggest-selling newspaper back into private hands. The newspaper and other publications are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust, which has been listed on the London stock market since 1932. Jonathan Harmsworth, the great-grandson of the newspaper’s founder, is mulling a bid to take the company private on the condition that it sells off its insurance business and a stake in the online car seller Cazoo.

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, has increased its net profit by almost 10% amid record output as the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 125-year-old state-owned brewery, says its net profit reached 305 million koruna ($14 million) in 2020. Its output rose 3.1% to a record of 1.73 million hectoliters (45.7 million gallons) last year. Demand for its beer in tanks and barrels declined as bars and restaurants were closed for a long time but Budvar met rising demand for bottled beer.