Global markets up…France fines Google $592 million

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose today as investors look ahead to U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for banks. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London added 0.3% while Frankfurt’s DAX shed less than 0.1%. The CAC in Paris declined 0.2%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.2% higher. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.5% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.6%. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.8%. Wall Street futures are lower.

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European “unified front” against Chinese “unfair economic practices” and human rights abuses. Yellen issued the appeal during a meeting with European Union officials in Belgium. A foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing “deplores and rejects” Yellen’s remarks and that Beijing has “always firmly supported” the multilateral trading system under the World Trade Organization. Biden has yet to say whether he will roll back tariff hikes on Chinese goods and other sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

PARIS (AP) — France’s competition regulator has fined Google 500 million euros ($592 million) over a dispute with French publishers who want the company to pay for the use of their news. The agency also is threatening fines of another 900,000 euros ($1 million) per day if Google doesn’t produce proposals within two months on how it will compensate news producers. Google said it was disappointed and on the verge of reaching an agreement with the publishers. The dispute with French publishers is part of a larger effort by the European Union to force Google and other tech companies to compensate publishers for content.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will participate in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 21 organized to raise funding and awareness to battle worldwide issues including COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans hopes the event, timed to the United Nations General Assembly, will encourage governments, corporations and philanthropists to fund a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by September, especially in Africa. The international advocacy group also hopes to raise $6 billion for famine relief efforts and enough funds to plant a billion trees to battle climate change.

UNDATED (AP) — A top Indian vaccine manufacturer will produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund says its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisages annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September. The investment fund, which bankrolled Sputnik V and markets it abroad, has already negotiated Sputnik V production deals with manufacturers in several countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil and Turkey.