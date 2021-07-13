Stocks close lower…More cases…Manafort banker convicted

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, bringing major indexes slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P fell 0.4%. Investors were weighing the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it. The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists. Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase helped kick off the latest round of corporate earnings reports, along with PepsiCo.

UNDATED (AP) — New COVID-19 cases per day in the U.S. have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings. Infections jumped to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23. Even with the latest surge, cases in the U.S. are nowhere near their peak of a quarter-million per day in January — still health authorities in places such as Los Angeles County and St. Louis are begging even immunized people to resume wearing masks in public.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan jury has convicted a Chicago banker of criminal charges for enabling Paul Manafort to get $16 million in loans as the former campaign manager for ex-President Donald Trump helped him get an interview for a job in the Trump administration. The jury returned its verdict Tuesday in federal court, convicting Stephen Calk of financial institution bribery and conspiracy. Calk’s lawyers had maintained their client did nothing illegal in the weeks after Trump won the presidential election in November 2016. Afterward, Calk’s lawyer said the defense was very disappointed by the verdict. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Calk tried to use his bank to buy prestige and power.

UNDATED (AP) —Boeing is temporarily lowering its delivery target for the 787 Dreamliner after discovering additional work that will need to be performed on the aircraft. The company said Tuesday that the 787 production rate will temporarily be lower than five per month and will gradually return to that rate. Boeing now anticipates delivering less than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year. It’s another setback for the two-aisle 787, which is popular on longer routes. The slower rate of deliveries will hurt Boeing’s cash flow because the company gets a large portion of the price of a plane upon delivery.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West. Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.