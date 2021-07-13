Stocks move lower…EU recovery plans…Banker convicted

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. The latest report from the Labor Department shows yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists. Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase helped kick off the latest round of corporate earnings reports.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have approved the pandemic recovery plans of the bloc’s four biggest economies and eight other member countries. The approval is seen as a bellwether for an economic revival from the unprecedented recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It will allow a dozen of the EU’s 27 members to start unlocking funds for the pre-financing of projects that are intended to put Europe on more solid economic footing while becoming greener and more digitally advanced.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan jury has convicted a Chicago banker of criminal charges for enabling Paul Manafort to get $16 million in loans before the former campaign manager for ex-President Donald Trump helped him get an interview for a job in the Trump administration. The jury returned its verdict in federal court, convicting Stephen Calk of financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges.

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it’s investing in a startup that hopes to build small electric-powered planes that might be flying in a few years. United made the announcement Tuesday, but didn’t say how much it’s investing in Sweden-based Heart Aerospace. United says the startup’s ES-19 “has the potential” to carry passengers short distances by the end of the decade.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network funded with money paid by Volkswagen as punishment for its emissions cheating scandal, says it plans to more than double its number of charging stations throughout the United States and Canada. The expansion will include 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers by 2025. It’s part of Electrify America’s previous commitment to invest $2 billion over 10 years on EV infrastructure, education and access in the U.S.