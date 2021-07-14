Stocks gain…Wholesale inflation jumps

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology companies are pushing stocks higher on Wall Street as investors review the latest earnings reports and updates on rising inflation. Banks and airlines showed more signs of recovery from the virus pandemic, which hit those sectors particularly hard. Investors are looking closely at the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic. Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which are otherwise reporting mostly solid financial results.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The June increase in the Labor Department’s producer price index follows a gain of 0.8% in May and is the largest one-month increase since January. For the 12 months ending in June, wholesale prices are up 7.3%, the largest increase since the government began the current series on wholesale prices in 2010.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that inflation “will likely remain elevated in coming months” before “moderating,” an apparent acknowledgement that price gains have been larger and more persistent than many economists forecast. In written testimony to be delivered today before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated his long-held view that the high inflation readings of the past several months have largely been driven by temporary factors, such as supply shortages and surging demand as pandemic-related business restrictions ease.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines is reporting profits of $652 million for the second quarter thanks to an increase in leisure travel and $1.5 billion in federal pandemic relief. Without the federal money to help with payroll expenses, Delta would have posted an adjusted loss of nearly $700 million. Still, today’s quarterly report shows that airlines are starting to recover from their worst year ever, as the pandemic crushed travel in 2020. American Airlines stock jumped 6.4% after giving investors an encouraging update on its second-quarter financial picture. United Airlines rose 1.6%.

UNDATED (AP) — Bank stocks are mostly higher after several positive earnings reports. Citigroup jumped 2.3% after reporting a more than five-fold rise in profits, helped by an improving economy that resulted in fewer bad loans. Wells Fargo rose 0.8% after reporting its most profitable quarter in two years and easily beating Wall Street forecasts. Mixed results from Bank of America disappointed investors, though. It fell 3% after reporting solid profits, but weak revenue.