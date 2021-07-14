Stocks mixed, Economy strengthened, GM warns on Bolts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation. Technology companies made broad gains, while banks were mostly weaker after several of them reported their quarterly results. American Airlines rose after giving investors a strong outlook. Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.34%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also reaffirmed the central bank’s position that inflation will eventually ease.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide business survey has found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed says that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices. Sectors of the economy dealing with transportation, travel and tourism, and manufacturing all experienced above-average economic growth in the period. But the survey also found that the supply-chain disruptions led to shortages of materials and labor, along with low inventories, constrained sales of many consumer goods.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two of the electric cars caught fire after recall repairs were made. The company said Wednesday that the request covers 2017 through 2019 Bolts that were part of a group recalled earlier due to several fires in the batteries. Spokesman Kevin Kelly said the request comes after two Bolts that had gotten recall repairs caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey. Kelly said GM engineers are working as fast as they can to solve the problem.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a naturopathic physician in Northern California accused of selling fake COVID-19 immunization treatments. The U.S. Department of Justice said Juli Mazi of Napa also distributed fake vaccination cards to make it appear that customers had received the Moderna vaccine. Officials say this is the first prosecution of its kind. The investigation was prompted by a complaint to the Department of Health and Human Services hotline in April. Prosecutors say Mazi sold homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets she fraudulently claimed would provide “lifelong immunity to COVID-19.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and soon-to-be-space traveler Jeff Bezos (BAY’-zohs) is donating $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to boost its National Air and Space Museum. It’s the largest gift received by the institution since its founding in 1846. The Smithsonian said $70 million of the money would support museum renovations. The other $130 million would go toward building a new education center called the Bezos Learning Center.